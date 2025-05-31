Egypt Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting St. Catherine’s Monastery Amid Concerns

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to preserving the unique religious status of St. Catherine’s Monastery in South Sinai during a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on 30 May.

The conversation addressed concerns triggered by a recent Egyptian judicial ruling, which affirmed the rights of monks to access and utilize the monastery complex, including surrounding archaeological and religious sites, while maintaining state ownership of these sites as public property. The ruling has led to international concern, particularly from the Greek Orthodox community.

President Al-Sisi emphasized that the court’s decision aligns with Egypt’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of religious and ecclesiastical sites. He assured that no infringement would occur on the monastery’s sacred standing.

Reports had emerged alleging plans by Egyptian authorities to evacuate the UNESCO World Heritage site, including its Greek monks, as part of Egypt’s Great Transfiguration Project. However, Egyptian officials have consistently denied these claims, clarifying that the project exclusively targets urban development around the monastery without affecting the site itself.

Constructed between 548 and 565 AD by order of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, St. Catherine’s Monastery is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited monasteries. The monastery holds profound religious, historical, and cultural significance for Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, and houses invaluable ancient manuscripts and artifacts, including the Codex Sinaiticus.