News

Egypt’s Al-Sisi Calls for Fund to Support Egyptians with Disabilities

Egypt’s Al-Sisi Calls for Fund to Support Egyptians with Disabilities

Celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Egypt. Source: Egyptian Presidency.

In a question and answer session held on Sunday, 5 December, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave directives for the government to establish a fund to support disabled Egyptians.

The session was held at an event celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), where Al-Sisi requested that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who was in attendance, and the House of Representative draft legislation allowing people to contribute to the fund. The President further noted that he prefers the name ‘Differently Abled Fund’ to ‘Disability Fund.’

During the event, Al-Sisi also called for more specialised training for teachers working with children with special education needs, and gave directives for the recently established Decent Life initiative to include supporting the needs of disabled Egyptians.

Among the attendees of the event were Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine El-Kabbag and Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy. El-Kabbag stated that currently, 4,500 NGOs nationwide are working to support Egyptians with disabilities and that the Ministry of Social Solidarity was joined by Nasser Social Bank and the ‘Atta Fund’ to secure job opportunities for disabled Egyptians.

According to data published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in 2020, there are 20 million people with disabilities living in Egypt.

The IDPD, which is observed internationally on 3 December, was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992. This year, the UN has called for the “leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.”

“The commitment to realizing the rights of persons with disabilities is not only a matter of justice; it is an investment in a common future,” reads the page dedicated to the IDPD.

Visual Evolution of The Egyptian Pound

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

Marina Makary1 December 2021
Read More

‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d’Or 2021

Egyptian Streets30 November 2021
Read More

Egyptians Ages 12 to 15 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination

Amina Zaineldine29 November 2021
Read More

Egypt Bans Flights from Seven African Countries Over New COVID-19 Variant

Egyptian Streets27 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s President Visits West Aswan to Follow Up on Relief Efforts

Mona Bassel25 November 2021
Read More

Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably Passed Away Aged 86

Nadine Khaled22 November 2021
Read More

Registration for Egypt’s World Youth Forum 2022 Now Open

Egyptian Streets21 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Landmark ‘RiseUp Summit 2021’ Coming to the Pyramids

Marina Makary21 November 2021
Read More