New Alamein Selected as Arab Summer Capital for 2025

New Alamein has been named the Capital of Arab Resorts for 2025 on by the Arab Tourism Organization Thursday, 22 May, marking a major milestone for Egypt’s coastal tourism ambitions.

The recognition highlights the city’s rapid rise as a premier Mediterranean destination, backed by modern infrastructure, a growing lineup of summer festivals, and a vision for sustainable tourism.

In a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, officials said the title reflects New Alamein’s “unique natural landscapes, world-class hospitality, and its ability to host major cultural and entertainment events.”

The city, located on Egypt’s northwestern Mediterranean shore, was inaugurated in 2018 and is part of the country’s broader strategy to develop fourth-generation cities with strong tourism potential.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy welcomed the announcement, describing it as a proud moment for Egypt and a reflection of the state’s commitment to high-quality coastal development.

He also noted that throughout 2025, a year-long calendar of cultural and artistic events will be launched in celebration of the title, in partnership with local and regional institutions.

New Alamein’s selection comes at a time when Egypt is positioning itself as a regional hub for beach and heritage tourism. The city, located roughly 48 km from El Alamein International Airport, offers easy access for both domestic and international travelers.

Its recognition is expected to further enhance its profile on the Arab tourism map and attract a growing wave of summer visitors in the years ahead.

New Alamein’s recognition comes as Egypt accelerates development along its North Coast. In February 2024, Egypt signed a USD 150 billion (EGP 1 trillion) deal with Emirati investors to build Ras El Hekma. In July 2024, it partnered with Talaat Moustafa Group to launch SouthMED City, a USD 21 billion (EGP 339 billion) tourism megaproject.