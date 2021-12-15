News

Egypt Climbs 19 Positions in 2021 Global Knowledge Index

Egypt Climbs 19 Positions in 2021 Global Knowledge Index

(AP Photo/Mohamed Elraai)

In the fifth edition of the Global Knowledge Index leaders for 2021 revealed on Monday, Egypt climbed 19 positions and came first among African nations, moving up from the 72nd to the 53rd place among 154 countries.

The Global Knowledge Index is a summary measure that tracks the knowledge performance of countries across seven areas of education: pre-university education, technical and vocational education training, higher education, research, development and innovation, information and communications technology, economy and the general enabling environment.

This is a leap compared to last year, where it ranked 72nd place among 138 countries. Egypt also previously ranked 106th in pre-university education in 2017. It also rose from the 113th place in technical education and vocational training in 2017 to 68th in 2021.

The announcement came during a ceremony organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in cooperation with Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in Expo 2020 Dubai and attended by Dr. Tarek Shawky, Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education.

For the fifth consecutive year, Switzerland ranked number one in the GKI leaders for 2021, followed by Sweden coming in second place, and then the US in the third spot.

Finland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, UK, Norway and Iceland came in fourth to 10th places respectively.

For Arab countries, the UAE topped the region by coming 11th place, followed by Qatar and KSA at 38th and 40th places globally.

Israel Returns Smuggled Ancient Relics to Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Israel Returns Smuggled Ancient Relics to Egypt

Egyptian Streets13 December 2021
Read More

Egyptian Researcher Patrick George Zaki Released After Nearly Two Years in Jail

Egyptian Streets9 December 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi Calls for Fund to Support Egyptians with Disabilities

Egyptian Streets6 December 2021
Read More

Canada Bans Entry For Travelers From 10 Countries, Including Egypt

Marina Makary1 December 2021
Read More

‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d’Or 2021

Egyptian Streets30 November 2021
Read More

Egyptians Ages 12 to 15 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination

Amina Zaineldine29 November 2021
Read More

Egypt Bans Flights from Seven African Countries Over New COVID-19 Variant

Egyptian Streets27 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s President Visits West Aswan to Follow Up on Relief Efforts

Mona Bassel25 November 2021
Read More