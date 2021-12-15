Egypt Climbs 19 Positions in 2021 Global Knowledge Index

In the fifth edition of the Global Knowledge Index leaders for 2021 revealed on Monday, Egypt climbed 19 positions and came first among African nations, moving up from the 72nd to the 53rd place among 154 countries.

The Global Knowledge Index is a summary measure that tracks the knowledge performance of countries across seven areas of education: pre-university education, technical and vocational education training, higher education, research, development and innovation, information and communications technology, economy and the general enabling environment.

This is a leap compared to last year, where it ranked 72nd place among 138 countries. Egypt also previously ranked 106th in pre-university education in 2017. It also rose from the 113th place in technical education and vocational training in 2017 to 68th in 2021.

The announcement came during a ceremony organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in cooperation with Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in Expo 2020 Dubai and attended by Dr. Tarek Shawky, Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education.

For the fifth consecutive year, Switzerland ranked number one in the GKI leaders for 2021, followed by Sweden coming in second place, and then the US in the third spot.

Finland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, UK, Norway and Iceland came in fourth to 10th places respectively.

For Arab countries, the UAE topped the region by coming 11th place, followed by Qatar and KSA at 38th and 40th places globally.

