Egypt and Morocco Launch High-Level Committee to Boost Economic Cooperation

Egypt and Morocco have agreed to launch a joint coordination and follow-up committee aimed at strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries on Thursday, 29 May.

The announcement came during the visit of Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Badr Abdel Aty, to the Kingdom of Morocco, where he held a series of high-level meetings with Moroccan officials and business leaders.

The new committee will be co-chaired by the prime ministers of both countries and will include members of the economic ministries and senior officials. It will operate under the umbrella of the Higher Joint Committee, which is chaired by Egypt’s President and the King of Morocco.

According to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, the committee’s first session is expected to take place before the end of this year. It will meet regularly on a rotating basis between Egypt and Morocco.

The committee is intended to enhance trade exchange, increase mutual investment, and strengthen regional trade partnerships. It also aims to leverage existing frameworks such as the Agadir Agreement and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The ministry emphasized that the formation of the committee reflects the shared political will of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation and follow through on the directives of their leaderships.

The move also aligns with broader efforts to activate regional institutional frameworks and maximize their benefits for both nations.