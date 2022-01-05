Netflix Releases Teaser for Popular Egyptian Dramedy “Finding Ola”

Netflix released on Wednesday, January 5, the official teaser for Tunisian actress Hend Sabry’s new six-episode series “Al Bahth An Ola” (“Finding Ola”), reprising her role as Ola Abdel-Sabour in the 2010 comedy series “Ayza Atgawez” (“I Want to Get Married”). This is the latest Egyptian Original on Netflix, after Paranormal and Abla Fahita: Drama Queen.

Set to debut exclusively on Netflix on February 3, the social drama “Finding Ola” picks off Egyptian pharmacist Ola’s life, twelve years later, as she navigates through her life after divorce.

The six-episode series is directed by Hadi El Bagoury, and features a star-studded cast including Sawsan Badr, Khaled El Nabawy, Hany Adel, Nada Moussa, Mahmoud Ellisy, Omar Sherif, Yasmina El Abd, and Aicel Ramzi. In cooperation with Partner Pro and executive producer Amin El-Masri, Sabry is also the show’s executive producer through her company Salam Production.

“Ola Abdel-Sabour’s life has completely turned upside down. Let’s start over with Ola in #FindingOla, exclusively on Netflix on February 3rd,” said Sabry on her official Instagram account.

Twelve years ago, Sabry’s character, Ola, gained popularity among Egyptian women for representing their struggle with society’s pressure to get married upon reaching the age of 30. The series was a Ramadan hit as it not only represented the quest for a suitable partner to get married to, but the involvement of family, and navigating expectations.

In the Netflix series, the character of Ola grapes with yet another phenomenon that many women across the Arab world struggle with; juggling motherhood, a career, and life after divorce.

