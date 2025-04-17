From Cairo to Aswan: French Fashion House Jacquemus Shoots Campaign in Egypt

French fashion house Jacquemus revealed its latest spring campaign on Wednesday, 16 April, “La Croisière”, a striking visual journey shot entirely in Egypt over the course of 24 hours, tracing a path from Cairo to Aswan.

Shot by Egyptian photographer and director Mohamed Sherif, the campaign unfolds like a cinematic dream, where high fashion drifts through Egypt’s landscapes, with Brazilian-New Zealand model Angelina Kendall and Egyptian model Mohamed Hassan embodying Jacquemus’ signature minimalist elegance.

From the iconic backdrop of the Great Pyramid of Giza to the calm and peaceful banks of the Nile, the campaign captures minimal and quiet luxury through Egypt’s fertile farmlands.

Quiet luxury—a rising global fashion movement—champions timeless elegance and refined minimalism, which is a cornerstone of French women’s style. Now a global trend, it is influencing designers worldwide to favor neutral palettes, classic cuts, and functional pieces.

Jacquemus’ collection features standout pieces like a voluminous polka-dotted coat and a sculptural two-piece set adorned with bold banana prints, among other striking looks.

In recent years, Egypt has become a popular spot for top fashion houses to reveal new collections. In 2022, Dior showcased its Pre-Fall 2023 menswear line by the Giza Pyramids, while Italian brand Stefano Ricci celebrated its 50th anniversary with a runway show in Luxor.

Egypt’s apparel sector has a long-established reputation, contributing 3 percent to the country’s GDP, with 25 percent of its industrial output focused on textiles. With a local supply of high-quality cotton, the sector remains open to further investment for growth.

This week, the Ministry of Industry and Transport announced the development of two integrated textile cities in Wadi Al-Saririya, Minya, and North Fayoum to encourage more investment in Egypt’s textile industry.