In Photos: The Remembrance of Art and Revolution

On the 11th anniversary of Egypt’s January 25 revolution, emotional tides that are often buried with the mundane busyness of time resurface again. Between feelings of anger, frustration, pride, and longing remain one unwavering emotion, remembrance.

The revolution, led by the desire to bring hope, freedom, and justice, was a watershed in the history of Egypt. The streets of Cairo transformed into a canvas that emanated political expression for years to come with murals and graffiti.

The art expressed was complex, raw, and, most importantly, honest. It depicted the long-silenced words and documented events that unfolded throughout the past. Revolutionary art became the center of human connection and dialogue. It was a documentation of resistance, mourning, and hope.

The demolition of the art in efforts to ‘cleanse’ and remodel the streets of Cairo ensued the collective forgetting of the historical changes that unfolded. However, the relics of the revolution remain alive through the remembrance of its politically expressive arts. Through the nostalgic remembrance and hopeful longing, we can keep its memory alive.

