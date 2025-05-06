Egyptian Jeweler Azza Fahmy Opens New Flagship Store in London

Renowned Egyptian jeweler Azza Fahmy, known for its luxury handcrafted designs rooted in Egyptian heritage and artistry, has opened the doors to its new flagship boutique in London’s historic Burlington Arcade, marking a milestone for the brand as it strengthens its international presence.

The new boutique replaces a smaller, temporary storefront the brand had occupied in the Mayfair arcade, now placing it among distinguished neighbors such as Manolo Blahnik, Johnstons of Elgin, Ladurée, and a host of vintage watch and jewelry specialists.

To mark the opening, Azza Fahmy Week in London offered a celebration of the brand’s journey, bridging past and present through the language of design. A highlight of the festivities was a special conversation at the Victoria and Albert Museum featuring Azza Fahmy, CEO Fatma Ghaly, and renowned jewellery historian and longtime British Vogue editor Carol Woolton.

Extending its presence into the museum space, the Eye of Horus Bustier, designed by Azza Fahmy in collaboration with Balmain for the Resort 2023 Collection, is now on display at the Young V&A as part of the Making Egypt exhibition.

Over the years, Azza Fahmy has become a fixture within the UK’s luxury and fashion landscape, with milestones including a celebrated collaboration with Balmain, the design of the Turtle Mask for the Animal Ball, and a series of activations during London Fashion Week. From bespoke creations for high-profile occasions to exclusive launch events, the brand has steadily built a reputation for timeless craftsmanship and rich cultural storytelling.

Founded in 1969 by pioneering jewelry designer Azza Fahmy, the brand has transformed the retail space with an interiors concept that first debuted in Riyadh in September.

The new London flagship debuts an evolved design concept developed in collaboration with Universal Studio, fusing cultural heritage with modern craftsmanship. Egyptian motifs and aesthetics are brought to life through design elements such as a brass curtain adorned with Fatimid geometric patterns and a lotus-inspired chandelier, both crafted by renowned designer Randa Fahmy.

Personal touches, including books, images, and art collected by Azza Fahmy and her family, are thoughtfully displayed throughout the boutique, offering visitors a glimpse into the designer’s world.

The boutique offers the brand’s signature collections as well as its coveted high jewelry pieces, including necklaces and bracelets adorned with gemstones such as tanzanite, rubellite, and emerald.

Many pieces are inscribed with lines of Egyptian love poetry, which are a hallmark of Fahmy’s poetic approach to design.

This London opening brings the brand’s total standalone boutiques to 15, the majority of which are located in Egypt. Azza Fahmy is also available through select retailers including Bloomingdale’s and That Concept Store in Dubai, 51 East in Qatar, Beymen at the Four Seasons Cairo, and the Four Seasons in Amman.