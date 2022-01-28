Art of Hope Contest by Banque du Caire Fosters Sustainable Development Through Egypt’s Youth

Youth participation is one of the core driving forces of sustainable development. The Art of Hope contest, powered by Banque du Caire, aims to empower young artists in Egypt to become drivers of change by giving them a chance to showcase their vision of the United Nations (UN) 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the world.

The UN adopted the SDGs in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a universal call to foster action plans to eradicate poverty, promote prosperity, and ensure a sustainable future for all. The SDGs are divided into 17 goals with 169 specific targets to achieve the desired outcomes around the world.

Banque du Caire partnered with the Faculty of Fine Arts to move forward with the goal of empowering the next generation of aspiring artists by offering them a broader horizon to exhibit their talents. The exhibition will reflect on the importance of sustainability and will serve to highlight the imperative role arts play in our society.

The bank selected the best 12 paintings that portrayed the UN’s 17 SDGs and will utilize the paintings to serve as part of its material for staff and VIP clients for 2022. The aim of using the paintings was to showcase the talent of young artists in tandem with highlighting the importance of implementing the mandates of the UN SDGs.

The exhibition was launched in the presence of Mr. Tarek Fayed, Chairman, and CEO of Banque du Caire, Prof. Dr. Amr Sami, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Mrs. Heidi El Nahas, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development at Banque du Caire, and Prof. Dr. Omneya Yehia, Vice Dean of The Faculty of Fine Arts for Community Service and Environmental Development.

Banque du Caire believes in mobilizing the youth to foster sustainable development in Egypt through partnerships and contributions with relevant stakeholders and agents. Sustainability is at the forefront of the bank’s values as it adheres to the UN’s Global Compact principles and believes in the power of youth participation to develop change throughout Egypt. The integration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability in the bank’s vision enables it to constantly strive to maximize its impact on the corporate and community levels.

Implementing the UN 17 SDGs is impossible without a rich diversity of young calibers and artists who can use their talent to help campaign the targeted goals such as poverty eradication, gender equality, climate change, and many more. Egypt works closely with the UN to ensure that the 17 SDGs are being met.

