Knowledge City of the New Administrative Capital: Egypt’s Latest Technology Hub

To support Egypt’s digital transformation strategy, the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is currently working on a pioneering project in the New Administrative Capital, that will position Egypt as a regional hub for technological innovation: Knowledge City.

For more than EGP 15 billion (approximately $953 million), the New Administrative Capital’s Knowledge City will contribute to the country’s comprehensive vision and plan aiming to transform Egypt into a digital society, in line with the Egypt Vision 2030.

With the first phase set to be inaugurated in 2022, the Knowledge City comprises of Egypt University of Informatics (EUI), Creativa Innovation Hub, the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Universal Design and Assistive Technologies (AT), an applied research center, in addition to multiple service buildings and the main control building.

Established in cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Higher Education, EUI will be the first university of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data engineering, data analysis, digital transformation, the fourth industrial revolution, financial technology, among others.

More so, Knowledge City will include research and development centers, training centers, and offices for local and international companies and startups.

In 2018, Yasser Al-Qadi, Egypt’s Former Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that Egypt’s Knowledge City is set to become a hub for communication and technology in Egypt, like the Silicon Valley in the United States of America.

Built on an area spanning 700 square kilometers, Knowledge City will cater to Egypt’s growing demand for a higher education system that keeps pace with international technological advancements in the industry, support smart infrastructure and technological advancements, and attract foreign investment.

Last year, Fiber Misr Systems and the Arab Organization for Industrialization signed an agreement to implement a smart applications system to manage and operate Knowledge City.

Egypt’s New Administrative Capital was announced in March 2015. Located 45 kilometers east of Cairo, it is the government’s main mega-project, as the administration seeks to mold Egypt into an attractive foreign investment.

