Cairo’s Coolest Meatballs: MIMA’S Food Truck Blends Heritage with Heat

In the bustling streets of Cairo’s Heliopolis, a food trailer with vibrant red outdoor aesthetics catches the eye amid the urban sprawl of Skyline Plaza. This is MIMA’S, a unique culinary haven that transforms the humble meatball into a celebration of Lebanese and Egyptian heritage with a modern, global twist.

Founded by Mariam Safa, known affectionately as “MIMA”, the humble joint is a story of passion, perseverance, and the unifying power of food.

From Corporate Life to Culinary Calling: Mariam’s Journey

Mariam’s path to creating MIMA’S is as flavorful as the dishes she serves. Born in Lebanon and raised in the UAE, Mariam spent much of her professional life in the financial sector, navigating the corporate world across the Gulf states. Yet, beneath the numbers and meetings, a deeper passion simmered.

“I always had this urge to run my own business,” Mariam shares with Egyptian Streets, “and cooking was my outlet, my joy – something I nurtured while raising my family.”

Mariam’s culinary roots trace back to the small Lebanese village of Zebdine, where she spent the summers with her grandmother, cooking with ingredients fresh from the earth; tomatoes from the garden, herbs from the hills.

“My mother’s kitchen was the heart of our home,” Mariam recalls. “Food was not just sustenance; it was how we connected, how we welcomed people.” Years of hosting family and friends honed her skills. After intensive research, Mariam decided that the food and beverage industry in Egypt would welcome her concept with open arms.

And so, three years ago, Mariam left the stability of the finance sector for the uncertainty of entrepreneurship, taking a leap of faith driven by a vision to share her love of food with a new audience.

A Culinary Philosophy Rooted in Tradition, Elevated by Innovation

Mariam’s culinary philosophy is a delicate dance between heritage and modernity. At MIMA’S, the meatball – known as Kofta Dawood Basha in Egypt, Keftedes in Greece, or Polpette in Italy – takes center stage. “It is a dish with so many names and stories,” she says. “I wanted to honor that history while making it fresh for today’s palate.”

Her approach blends the comforting flavors of Lebanese and Egyptian home cooking with contemporary twists. “Food should feel like home,” Mariam explains, “but with a surprise that keeps you coming back.” Quality is non-negotiable; ingredients are sourced both locally and internationally to ensure authenticity and freshness. Her signature dishes reflect this ethos, drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s recipes and her own experiments in the kitchen.

MIMA’S menu is a testament to this philosophy, offering a range of dishes that balance familiarity with flair. The Loaded Potatoes with Meatballs costs EGP 180 (USD 6), a generous plate of fluffy mashed potatoes topped with succulent beef meatballs, rosemary, melted cheese, crunchy crackers, and a kick of jalapeño. A drizzle of MIMA’S Hot Firecracker sauce brings a zesty, spicy edge that danced with the jalapeño’s heat. The rosemary added an aromatic depth, making each bite a satisfying interplay of textures and tastes. Chicken lovers can also enjoy this dish with either grilled or fried chicken balls as well.

For EGP 139 (USD 3), you can indulge in the Beef Meatballs Sub; a handheld delight featuring the same toppings but drenched in a robust marinara sauce. This sauce was a revelation: rich, slightly sweet, and perfectly balanced, elevating the smoky spice of the meatballs. Other sauce options, like the intriguing Cherry Jelly, hint at Mariam’s playful side, blending sweet and tangy notes for a unique finish.

The menu extends far beyond these highlights. Breakfast brings options like the Omelette Egg Bun (EGP 40 – USD 0.5) and Falafel Sub (EGP 55 – USD 1), while appetizers include the Lebanese Potato Harra (EGP 85 – USD 1.7), a spicy nod to Mariam’s roots. Desserts like MIMA’S Waffle (EGP 120 – USD 2.5) offer a sweet conclusion. Prices range from EGP 30 (USD 0.5) for drinks to EGP 180 (USD 6) for main dishes, making MIMA’S accessible yet indulgent.

MIMA’S’ location is also an experience in and of itself and has a story. Mariam envisioned a sleek, Airstream-inspired food trailer – a rarity in Egypt’s food truck scene. “We wanted it to be a statement,” she says, “something that reflected our personality.” Finding a workshop capable of bringing this vision to life was not easy. After months of searching, she partnered with a local team willing to experiment, resulting in the striking stainless steel trailer that now anchors MIMA’s identity.

Visiting MIMA’S, it is clear that the bright stainless steel trailer, bold and unapologetic, mirrors Mariam’s spirited personality. Outside the trailer, the ambiance is warm and inviting, with table games like X-O, Dominos, and baby football (foosball) encouraging diners to linger. The soundtrack of Fairouz’s timeless melodies fills the air, evoking a sense of nostalgia that complements the food’s homey roots. “We wanted it to feel exclusive but welcoming,” Mariam says, and she has succeeded.

A Vision for Growth Without Compromise

Launching MIMA’S in Egypt was a bold endeavor fraught with challenges. Egypt’s culinary landscape is rich but rooted in tradition – think koshari, shawarma, and falafel. Introducing a concept centered on meatballs, a dish less prominent in the local street food canon, required both courage and creativity.

“It was tough to bring something new,” Mariam admits. “People love what they know, so we had to make them more curious about Koftet Dawood Basha and show them it could be exciting.”

Location was another puzzle. Mariam initially eyed bustling hubs like Fifth Settlement and Zayed, but logistical and regulatory constraints led her to Sheraton, Heliopolis. “It was not our top choice, but it became the perfect starting point,” she reflects. Through these obstacles – market skepticism, design challenges, and location setbacks – Mariam’s resilience shone, laying the groundwork for MIMA’S growing success.

“It is a huge market, but it is traditional,” she cautions. “You need a clear strategy to break through.” Sourcing international ingredients can be tricky due to import challenges, and understanding local tastes is key. “Study the market, be adaptable, and do not give up,” she advises, her words echoing the determination that built MIMA’S.

The challenges have been worth the struggle though. Since its debut, MIMA’S has cultivated a loyal following, with customers drawn to its authenticity and innovation. “They love the quality and the story behind it,” Mariam notes. Looking ahead, she dreams of expanding: new branches in Fifth Settlement and Sahel, a robust catering service, and broader delivery options are all in the works. “Growth is exciting,” she says, “but we will always stay true to what MIMA’S is: clean, comforting, authentic food.”

A Cairo Gem Worth Savoring

MIMA’S is a love letter to heritage, a triumph over challenges, and a bold step into the future of food entrepreneurship. In a city where culinary comfort often sticks to the tried-and-true, MIMA’S dares to stand out, reimagining a classic dish with creativity and care.

Whether you are a meatball enthusiast or simply craving something different, MIMA’S delivers a memorable experience. As Mariam puts it, “Bites tell a story,” and at MIMA’S, those stories are as delicious as they are unforgettable.

MIMA’S in Three Words: Bold, Warm, Authentic

Location: Skyline Plaza, Sheraton, Heliopolis

Follow: @MIMASegy on Instagram