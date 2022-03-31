Arts & Culture

Cigarettes After Sex to Perform Their First-Ever Concert in Egypt

On Tuesday, 28 March, Sheikh Zayed’s Cairo Jazz Club C610 announced that the popular American pop band Cigarettes After Sex is coming to perform in Egypt on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

Tier 1 ticket prices, in limited quantity, are 1600 EGP (almost US 88) . This marks the band’s first concert in Egypt.

“Beyond excited to announce our first show in Cairo, Egypt ever on June 4th @cairojazz club610. see you very soon…,” said the three-member said in a post on their official Instagram account.

 

Following the announcement, Cairo Jazz Club was swamped with reservation requests and inquiries about ticket pricing. Many fans complained that they received no response from the Cairo Jazz Club team, while the team confirmed that they’re trying their best to attend to all the messages they’ve been receiving.

“The event tickets are based on a first-come first-serve basis, meaning that the first people who reach out to us are the first ones that get a response and so on,” was a common response by the organizing team to frustrated fans.

The band currently consists of singer and electronic guitarist Greg Gonzalez, bassist Randall Miller, and drummer Jacob Tomsky. They are known for their songs Apocalypse, I’m a Firefighter, Heavenly, among others.

Both early bird tickets and tier 1 tickets are sold out. Tier 2 is currently available with limited seats. To reserve a spot, contact Cairo Jazz Club’s Facebook page.

Chaos and Catharsis: Egyptian Mulids
The Tragic Life of Egypt’s Queen Nazli

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

