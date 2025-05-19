Egypt Named a Top African Travel Destination for 2025, Here’s Why

Back in January 2025, Business Insider Africa ranked Egypt among the top three travel destinations in Africa, and with summer approaching and the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) finally opening its doors in July, that spotlight feels more relevant than ever.

Long celebrated for its ancient wonders, Egypt is once again stepping into the global spotlight, but this time with a mix of the old and the new that makes 2025 one of the most exciting years to visit yet.

From the iconic Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx to the rock-carved temples of Abu Simbel and the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt’s timeless landmarks continue to draw travelers from around the world.

But, Egypt’s magic has never been solely about its past, it is also in how the country continues to reinvent itself, offering travellers a multidimensional experience that spans history, culture, luxury, and natural beauty.

Scheduled to open on 3 July with a world-class ceremony approved by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the event is expected to draw international figures, from royals and presidents to artists and dignitaries.

The museum, located just two kilometres from the Giza Pyramids, will be the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilisation. It has been described as “Egypt’s gift to the world,” and for good reason. For the first time since its discovery in 1922, the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures will be housed under one roof.

Egypt’s appeal does not rest solely on grand ceremonies or ancient relics, it also lies in its versatility.

Beyond its cultural and scenic diversity, Egypt is also remarkably affordable for international travelers. With the current exchange rate hovering around EGP 50 to USD 1, visitors often find that their money stretches further, whether it’s booking luxury accommodations, enjoying fine dining, or hiring private guides for historic tours.

A five-star hotel stay or a multi-course meal can cost a fraction of what it would in major global cities, making Egypt not only captivating but cost-effective.

This accessibility opens the door to a wide range of experiences, no matter your travel style or budget.

You can unwind by the sea in spots like El Gouna or the North Coast, where five-star stays place you right on the shoreline, and the energy carries on well into the night.

If you are after something slower, places like Fayoum and Siwa offer a different pace, think desert camps, quiet lakes, and evenings around the fire. For those who want a bit of everything, Luxor and Aswan deliver history, culture, and adventure all in one trip.

For those drawn to charm and character, Egypt is also home to a growing number of boho-chic stays such as Al Moudira hotel in Luxor, from breezy retreats by the Red Sea to serene boutique hotels in Fayoum such as Lazib Inn and the oasis hotel in Marsa Alam, where design meets nature in effortlessly stylish ways.

You can go skydiving over the Pyramids, drift above Luxor in a hot air balloon at sunrise, or catch a live Zar performance in Downtown Cairo, a hypnotic blend of rhythm and ritual that traces back centuries. Traditionally practiced by women, Zar is a spiritual healing ritual believed to drive out jinn (spirits) through music and trance, offering emotional release and communal connection.

In 2025, Egypt is not merely a destination, it is an evolving experience.

It offers the quiet of the desert and the vibrancy of the city, the depth of ancient memory and the freshness of modern reinvention. That duality is what continues to draw the world in.