Greatest Delivered: talabat Joins Forces with Cristiano Ronaldo

For many Egyptians, stumbling upon bright-orange talabat billboards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has become a daily happening. With unmatched speed, an impressive track-record, and hard-earned skills, Ronaldo has cemented his position as one of the best players in football history. Paired with a global, vibrant fandom, he makes for the ideal talabat Ambassador.

The Greatest, Delivered

Ronaldo’s attributes correspond greatly with what talabat Mart stands for, as they introduced Egypt to quick commerce upon its launch back in March 2021. talabat mart (Tmart) took the country by storm one order at a time – delivering groceries and daily essentials in 20 minutes in one of the busiest cities in the world.

For the modern-day consumer, quick commerce solves pain points caused by the traditional retail space. Be it standing in long queues, not ﬁnding that crucial ingredient for a recipe or simply not having the time, talabat Mart is here to enhance the shopping experience through speed and efﬁciency.

20 Minute Delivery Made Possible

talabat Mart was the first platform in Egypt to make the 20-mins delivery possible! And it’s seamless customer experience is founded on complex technology. Powered by dark stores strategically placed across nine governorates to meet customers’ needs, talabat Mart operates within a realm of proprietary tech-solutions to enable its unmatched speed, reliability and affordability.

Their dark stores rely on real-time inventory management, high-speed order transmission and efﬁcient pick-pack-deliver operations to minimize delivery times. Simply put, items seen on the menu are tracked in real-time to avoid ordering a missing product, and orders are prepared in record time, three minutes to be exact.

talabat Mart pickers and riders’ times are also managed by advanced technologies related to stacking for time and trajectory optimization, with data insights forecasting demand and a global rider app for ﬂuent communication with customers and support teams.

Ramadan Essentials

If rush hours and crowded stores are halting Ramadan grocery shopping, talabat Mart wants to provide the solution. Any customer can shop from over 5,000 offerings of cooking supplies, food and beverage essentials, scrumptious desserts and even Ramadan decorations.

It is also possible to donate to ﬁve of the most inﬂuential charity organizations in Egypt through the talabat app. Looking to give in the month of giving? Donate now to the Egyptian Bank Foundation, Misr El Kheir, Magdi Yacoub Foundation, Orman Association and Ibrahim Badran Foundation.

talabat is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

