The Role of AI in Transforming Education for Egyptian Students

Education in Egypt is undergoing a transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) poised to significantly influence the way students learn.

In 2024, the Minister of Education highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating AI and programming into the curriculum to prepare students for a tech-driven world.

A New Focus on AI in Schools

In October 2024, Minister of Education Mohamed Abdel-Latif stated that AI and programming will become core subjects for first-year secondary students in Egypt.

He also expressed that this initiative, dubbed Gateway to Advanced Technologies and Education (GATE), aims to equip students with essential skills related to AI and digital platforms, which are increasingly important in today’s job market.

With over 25 million students enrolled in Egyptian schools, the shift from traditional educational methods to a focus on technology and the integration of AI into the curriculum represents a significant step toward modernizing the educational system.

As schools start to introduce AI tools, educators face the challenge of teaching students how to use them responsibly. While technology can enhance learning, it also raises concerns about misuse, such as plagiarism.

Today, teachers are navigating these waters as they try to find a balance between leveraging AI’s potential and ensuring academic integrity for students who might still not know its applications.

Teachers’ Perspectives on AI

To gain insights into how AI can be effectively integrated into Egyptian classrooms, Egyptian Streets spoke with three teachers from different schools.

Monica Gordon, an English teacher for grades 5-7 at the Modern American Schools of Egypt, shared her initial hesitations about AI.

“I’m still very old school, and I haven’t had a chance to really get comfortable with AI,” she admitted. However, she recognized its potential benefits.

“AI can summarize passages, which would take us hours to do, in the blink of an eye. The important thing is not to allow AI to take the place of human compassion and empathy.”

Gordon’s perspective echoes a common concern among educators: while AI can be a helpful tool, it should never replace the personal touch that teachers provide.

Salma Mohamed, an AP English teacher for grades 7-9 at New Generation International School, offered a more optimistic view by explaining how AI tools can create personalized learning experiences.

“By inputting the right prompts, educators can get tailored instructions and assessments that meet students’ specific needs,” she noted.

Mohamed emphasized that AI could also assist students who struggle with subjects like math and science by providing instant feedback and resources, allowing teachers to focus on students who need extra support and enhancing the overall learning environment.

Mohamed also pointed out that AI could foster collaboration among students.

“For group projects, AI can help students divide their tasks efficiently. This collaborative aspect is vital in promoting teamwork and communication skills, which are essential for future careers,” she said.

Additionally, Aya Hazem, a French teacher for grades 4-6 at Collège Sacré-Cœur Ghamra, echoed these sentiments.

“AI has the power to change how we perceive education in Egypt. It can help teachers become more efficient and create more interactive assignments,” she stated, underscoring AI’s potential to spark curiosity in students, encourage them to ask questions and engage more deeply with their studies.

The Role of AI in Enhancing Education

It seems that integrating AI into education could offer numerous advantages according to a 2025 research article. For students, AI can provide access to resources that may not be readily available, and it has the ability to find educational materials and generate personalized learning plans so that students can learn at their own pace.

Despite the benefits, concerns about the potential misuse of AI prevail. Teachers recognize issues like plagiarism and the importance of ensuring that students genuinely engage with their learning.

By embracing new technologies, “teachers can enhance learning experiences and tailor tools like those to provide a personalized experience for students,” as suggested by Mohamed.

This approach fosters collaboration and prepares students for a rapidly changing world. As the educational system evolves, it is essential to strike a balance between innovation and the human elements that are vital to education.