Egypt Bids Farewell to Veteran Actor Samir Sabry, Aged 85

Mourning his charm, well-coiffed hair, and gentle almond-shaped eyes, Egypt’s veteran actor Samir Sabry passed away on Friday, after prolonged health issues.

The actor, whose artistic career spanned over at least six decades of entertainment and film apparition, passed away at the age of 85.

His health had been slowly deteriorating in the last years, and he had undergone chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. In February of this year, news outlets reported that heart troubles led to his hospitalization, prompting President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi to order the cost of acute heart surgery to be shouldered by the government.

Until recently, Sabry had been an iconic Egyptian actor, admired for his multi-talented nature as singer, host, and writer. His last TV role was in the 2020 TV series Valentino, starring Adel Emam.

Hailing from Alexandria, Sabry had attended Victoria College, prior to starting his career presenting a radio show (At your request), in English.

His acting career saw him in over 150 TV series and film roles including Hekayet Hob (A love story, 1959), Hekayty Ma Al Zaman (My Story with Time, 1973), Wa Belwaleden Ehsana (Treat Your Parents Well, 1976), and Bint Min El-Banat (A Girl Among Girls, 1968).

He also produced over 15 films, namely from the 1970s to 1990s.

Most recently Sabry, who had shared the silver screen with acclaimed actors and actresses throughout his life, wrote his autobiography Hekayat Alomr Koloh (Stories of My Entire Life, 2021).

Following his funeral on May 21, the actor’s burial will be located in the Manara district in Alexandria.

