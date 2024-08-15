Egypt Implements Health Measures Amid Mpox Global Health Emergency

Egypt has intensified health precautions at its airports, seaports, and land crossings following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of Mpox as a global health emergency, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Thursday, 15 August.

The ministry has implemented preventive measures at all entry points (airports, seaports, and land crossings) to prevent the infiltration of infectious diseases. Quarantine departments have been placed on high alert to combat the virus’ spread.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, has declared the surge of Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its expansion into additional African countries as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). On Wednesday, the WHO issued its second global public health emergency declaration in two years, following a virus outbreak in the DRC that has spread to neighboring countries such as Burundi, the Central African Republic, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Symptoms and Transmission

The Mpox virus, known for causing widespread lesions, primarily spreads through close contact. Transmission occurs via direct interaction with infected skin rashes, contaminated clothing or bedding, or respiratory droplets from an infected person. Infections typically result in painful rashes and blisters on the palms.

History of Outbreak

Mpox, caused by the Orthopoxvirus, was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In July 2022, the WHO declared a multi-country Mpox outbreak a PHEIC due to its rapid transmission through sexual contact in previously unaffected countries. The emergency status was lifted in May 2023 following a sustained decline in global cases.

Mpox has been reported in the DRC for over a decade, with the annual number of cases steadily increasing. In 2023, there was a significant rise in reported cases, and 2024 has already exceeded last year’s total, with over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported.

According to the the Ministry of Health and Population, research indicates that while Mpox remains a significant international health concern, it is not expected to escalate into a pandemic such as with COVID-19.

The WHO has not recommended international travel restrictions related to Mpox, but has advised enhanced surveillance and screening measures to identify and manage cases.

Health emergencies do not always lead to pandemics, as specific criteria are required for such a declaration. Of the seven emergency declarations for various diseases, only swine flu and coronavirus have developed into pandemics in the last 50 years.