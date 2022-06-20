Not Traveling in Summer? Take Your Children to These 5 Places Instead

With the academic year almost over, and schoolchildren starting their favorite time of the year — the annual summer vacation — parents are beginning to consider entertainment options for their little ones’ three months of freedom. As summer approaches, requests for pools, beaches, and the annual masyaf (summer beach holiday) begin to make an appearance. Since families are currently struggling to keep up with rising prices in Egypt, many cannot afford to book a masyaf getaway.

As an alternative, here is a compiled list of activities and theme parks for children to enjoy without traveling out of Cairo, some of which can be a memorable experience for the entire family.

Gravity Code

As Egypt’s first indoor trampoline park, Gravity Code has a number of trampoline-based sports and activities. With a wide range of jumping games for all ages, children can enjoy Free Jump, Slam Dunk, DodgeBall, Cage Ball, Performance Wall, and Big Air Bag, all in a safe and fun environment.

Gravity Code is located at Mall of Egypt, 3 Skies Plaza New Cairo, City Center Almaza, and City Center Alexandria. Their ticket prices range from EGP 150 to 200 (USD 8 to 11), and online booking can be made here.

Kids Station

A hub for numerous games and activities, Kids Station combines fun and education. From a house of balls and a children’s playground, to helping children discover their talents and improve their skills, Kids Station includes wall climbing, sandpits, physical activities, lego, art, and much more.

Kids Station has branches across Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Beheira, and Dakahlia. Their prices are EGP 115 (USD 6) for one hour, EGP 205 (USD 11) for two hours, and EGP 270 (USD 14) for three hours — with special discounts for siblings.

Aqua Park

Most children wait for their summer vacation to enjoy water activities and pool fun. Despite being a bit old, Aqua Park remains one of the best water parks in Egypt. With an artificial river, huge water slides for children and adults, artificial sea waves in the pool, and adrenaline pumping water games, Aqua Park is a must-visit this summer.

Located across Cairo-Ismailia road, this family-friendly amusement park is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

Museum of Illusions

The world of illusions is the perfect place for taking children on a new adventure. Through intriguing puzzles and optical illusions, explore a fascinating visual, sensory, and educational experience. The best part is that the experience is enjoyable for both children and adults.

Located at Walk of Cairo in Sheikh Zayed, the children’s ticket is for EGP 175 (USD 9), adult ticket is for EGP 200 (USD 11), and the family ticket is for EGP 650 (USD 35).

Immersive VR

As Egypt’s leading Virtual Reality (VR) gaming center, Immersive VR has more than 100 games that take visitors on a different journey to experience gaming and immersion in a new light. Through a bank robbery, a zombie zone, or even a dinosaur attack, visitors experience a rollercoaster of events and emotions, and are introduced to a new form of entertainment.

Whether as a friend group, with siblings, or even with family, Immersive VR, located at Cairo’s South Teseen road, is a one-of-a-kind adventure experience.

