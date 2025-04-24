New Regulations for Entry to Saudi Arabia Ahead of Hajj 2025

With the Hajj season approaching, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration in Egypt has announced new regulations on Wednesday 23 April governing entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically targeting Egyptian citizens.

This decision is part of a broader effort to enhance preparedness for the 2025 Hajj, which is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to Mecca.

Starting 23 April, 2025, entry to Mecca will be prohibited for all individuals except for a select few categories, including those with official Hajj permits, residents with permits issued specifically for Mecca, and workers in the region holding special permits.

This measure is designed to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure that only those authorized can access the holy city during this high-traffic period.

Moreover, holders of Umrah visas will face restrictions as well; they will be barred from entering the Kingdom from any port or airport starting 13 April, 2025.

Those who have already entered Saudi Arabia on these visas must leave Mecca and exit the Kingdom by 29 April, 2025. Family visit visa holders will still be allowed entry, though they too are restricted from entering Mecca during the designated ban.

Tourist visas and transit visas present further complexities. While holders of tourist visas obtained at Saudi ports can enter the Kingdom, they are prohibited from accessing Mecca during the ban.

Transit visa holders may enter through various airports, excluding King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, but must comply with specific regulations regarding their stay and onward travel.

To enforce these regulations, Saudi authorities have introduced stringent penalties for non-compliance. Expatriates remaining in the Kingdom beyond the expiration of their Umrah visas after 29 April will face fines of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals, potential imprisonment for six months, and deportation.

Additionally, tourism companies failing to report absences of their clients can incur fines that escalate with the number of affected expatriates.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to adhere strictly to these regulations to avoid legal repercussions.

Last year’s Hajj pilgrimage was marked by a tragic death toll, with over 1,300 pilgrims reported dead due to extreme heat and unsafe conditions.

Investigations followed, particularly in Jordan, where 29 individuals faced charges related to human trafficking and fraud concerning the deaths of Jordanian pilgrims.

The Egyptian government also responded by revoking licenses of travel agencies involved in unauthorized pilgrimages, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures.