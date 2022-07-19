22 Killed, 33 Injured in Bus-Truck Crash in Egypt’s Minya

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a crash between a bus and a truck on the Cairo-Assiut road on Tuesday morning near Egypt’s Minya.

A passenger bus hit a truck on a highway linking Cairo to Upper Egypt. The truck was not moving on the roadside when it was hit, as it was changing tires.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya, and the Public Prosecution office was notified to launch investigations into the incident.

The incident is not the first of its kind in Egypt, as it was reported last April that a collision between a tourist bus and a private car occurred on the Qena-Luxor agricultural road. Ten people were killed in that crash, including four French tourists, one Belgian tourist and five Egyptians.

Since 2014, Egypt has built several bridges and tunnels as part of the National Roads Project, and separate roads were also built for heavy vehicles, transport trucks and trailers.

The NADA Foundation for Safer Egyptian Roads reports that the death rate due to road accidents in Egypt is among the highest in the world, with 42 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

