Egyptian TikToker Roro El-Balad Released Following Arrest Over “Immoral” Content

Egyptian content creator Roaa El-Ghitani, known online as “Roro El-Balad,” was released from custody earlier this week on Friday, 2 May, following her arrest on charges related to “inciting debauchery” and “violating public morals” through her social media content.

Her arrest on Friday, which was carried out by security forces after a decision by the Public Prosecution, sparked widespread debate across Egyptian social media.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the content creator was detained for “posting videos that violate public morals and incite debauchery.” Authorities also seized three mobile phones, which, following technical examination, were found to contain the videos in question.

Roro El-Balad had gained a following on TikTok and Instagram through her dance videos, while her content garnered millions of views, it also sparked controversy among viewers who felt it clashed with Egypt’s conservative values.

Similar cases have involved TikTok creators such as Haneen Hossam and Mawada El-Adham, who were also charged with promoting indecency and violating societal norms.

Public reaction to the arrest remains divided. While some have welcomed the move as a necessary step to protect social values, others have criticized it as an infringement on personal freedoms and an example of moral policing.