Business & Technology

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Hassan Abdallah as acting governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) l Photo credit: Daily News Egypt

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has appointed Hassan Abdallah as acting governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), as per a presidential decree released on Thursday, August 18.

The decision comes a day after President Al-Sisi accepted the resignation of former governor Tarek Amer, who had been in office since 2015 but has now been appointed a presidential advisor, on Wednesday August 17.

Abdullah’s appointment also preceded the CBE’s fifth Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year Thursday afternoon, where the committee reviewed the country’s current interest rates and kept them unchanged for the second time in a row.

Interest rates therefore remain at 11.25 percent for overnight deposit, 12.25 percent for overnight lending, and 11.75 percent for main operation.

CBE acting governor and President Al-Sisi meet. Photo credit: sis.gov

Al-Sisi met the newly-selected interim Abduallah, to whom he stressed the importance of developing monetary policies which can keep in line with the ongoing global developments and provide an attractive investment climate, Al-Ahram reports.

Abdallah has been chairman of the Board of Members of Egypt’s largest media conglomerate, United Media Services (UMS) since last year. UMS’ media outlets include networks such as ON TV, Al-Hayah, DMC, and CBC, as well as newspapers Al-Youm7 and Al-Watan.

Abduallah’s financial background includes serving as former vice president and CEO of the Arab African International Bank (AAIB) and former chairman of the Saib Bank. Previously, he also served as a board member of CBE and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and other companies including Ghabbour Auto, Telecom Egypt, and Orascom Construction.

Egypt’s Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer Resigns

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Business & Technology

Related Items

More in Business & Technology

El-Tahrir’s Mugamma to Transform into ‘World Class’ Hotel

Salma Hamed11 August 2022
Read More

Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. Invests USD 1.3 Billion in State-Owned Egyptian Companies

Marina Makary10 August 2022
Read More

Survival of the Fittest: Rating Ride-hailing Apps in Egypt

Marina Makary8 August 2022
Read More

Egyptian Streets Selected for Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge

Egyptian Streets28 July 2022
Read More

“Execution Matters More Than Words”: How MaxAb Supports up to 400,000 Businesses in Egypt

Egyptian Streets28 July 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Cartona Raises USD 12 Million to Expand Market Share

Marina Makary26 July 2022
Read More

Birdwatching to Swing Dance: Egyptian Adventure App ‘Shouf’ Promises Novelty

Shereif Barakat10 July 2022
Read More

1987 to 2022, Cairo Metro Fares Between Then and Now

Marina Makary3 July 2022
Read More