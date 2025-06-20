Cairo to Roll Out Digitized Parking System with Uniformed Attendants

In a bid to overhaul its chaotic parking scene, Cairo is set to launch a new digitized parking management system beginning Friday, 20 June, Governor Ibrahim Saber announced.

Under the plan, parking attendants, known locally as sayes, will be required to register through companies officially contracted by the Cairo Governorate. These attendants will don standardized light-blue jackets adorned with scannable barcodes that offer motorists detailed information at a glance.

The barcodes, accessible via mobile phone, will provide drivers with specifics about the attendant’s licensing status, the contracted operating company, and the exact parking zone. In addition, each uniform will display the governorate’s insignia, tamper-proof identifiers, and a unique code tying the attendant to a registered district and service area.

Governor Saber emphasized the move as part of a broader strategy to curb fraud, crack down on unauthorized attendants, and offer citizens a reliable method of verification. He added that all official paperwork tied to participating companies will carry the same barcode found on attendant uniforms, reinforcing transparency and traceability.

The uniforms will also feature a hotline number for Cairo’s central operations room, allowing residents to report misconduct or complaints directly.

This system arrives in response to a 2020 national law that seeks to regulate on-street parking practices, mandating official licensing, defined parking zones, and set fee structures. The law aims to combat a long-standing issue in Cairo: self-appointed attendants demanding excessive fees and, in some cases, harassing drivers who refuse to comply.

The digitized rollout will first launch in the capital’s Western Region, before expanding across all districts.

Cairo is the first governorate to implement such a sweeping, tech-integrated governance model for public parking, an effort that city officials hope will restore order to the streets and empower drivers with greater clarity and protection.

The initiative marks the capital’s first concerted effort to formalize the work of on-street parking attendants, long criticized for operating outside the law.