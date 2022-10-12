Educating Young Egyptian Comedians: valU and Al Hezb El Comedy Launch Scholarships for Aspiring Jokesters

Egypt prides itself on its nokta (joking) culture, often as an outlet for explaining everyday life in the country, in both the darkest and brightest of times.

This culture came to life with the rise of comedic films, such as ‘Asal Eswed (Bittersweet) in 2010, Al-Nazer (The Principle) in 2000, and Esha’et Hob (Rumor of Love) in 1961 – films that many Egyptians grew up watching.

As Egypt’s creative industry evolves, so does its comedic scene. Today, Egypt’s stand-up comedy community is on the rise, with young and aspiring comedians hoping to take center stage and be a part of the country’s comedic legacy.

To support this creative boom, valU, MENA’s leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle-enabling fintech platform, and Al Hezb El Comedy, Egypt’s first and official platform for stand-up comedy, are partnering to provide promising teen comedians with a full scholarship for a special stand-up comedy class.

The collaboration between valU and Al Hezb El Comedy is a first-of-its-kind partnership to support up-and-coming comedians, providing both a life-changing opportunity and a means to grow Egypt’s comedic and creative industry.

This unique program is offering 10 talented youths – below the age of 18 – an opportunity to establish a career in stand-up comedy, develop confidence, hone their creative and communication skills, and become part of this exciting network of talented comedians, writers, and performers.

The initiative also aims to foster Egypt’s growing comedy scene, enhance the lifestyle sector, and help spotlight talented Egyptians by developing their creative and communication skills.

The 10 beneficiaries will be selected through an online competition, while the program itself is set to begin on 14 October 2022 at The Golden Theatre in Dandy Mall.

