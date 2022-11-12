22 Killed, 8 Injured as Minibus Plunges into Canal in Egypt’s Mansoura Road

At least 22 people were killed and eight injured after a minibus plunged into a canal in Cairo-Mansoura Road on Saturday, 12 November in Egypt’s Daqahliya governorate.

According to several witnesses, the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn into the irrigation canal.

Nearly 18 ambulances were rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Daqahliya, in addition to river rescue forces which saved 13 people from drowning.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution was notified to launch investigations into the incident, and has ordered the detention of the bus driver in a statement.

Ayman Mokhtar, The Governor of Daqahliyah, has issued orders for medical services and financial support to help the injured.

The incident is not the first of its kind in Egypt, as last July, a crash between a bus and a truck killed at least 22 people and injured 33 on the Cairo-Assiut near Egypt’s Minya.

In August 2015, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) stated that there were over 25,000 annual deaths related to car crashes in that year alone.

The NADA Foundation for Safer Egyptian Roads stated that the death rate due to road accidents in Egypt is among the highest in the world, with 42 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

