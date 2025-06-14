Macron Condemns Middle East Escalation and Vows Defensive Support for Israel

President Emmanuel Macron of France issued a statement on Friday, 13 June, following Israel’s launch of a sweeping aerial assault on Iran.

The airstrike hit over 100 sites, including nuclear facilities and military installations, and reportedly killed Iran’s top military commander and several senior nuclear scientists.

According to Iran’s representative to the UN Security Council, the Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 78 people and left at least 320 injured, claiming that the “overwhelming majority” of the casualties were civilians.

Following the Israeli strike on Iran, Macron said that French forces positioned across the Middle East are ready to support the defense of regional partners, including Israel, but stressed that France would not take part in any offensive action against Iran.

A top-level United Nations (UN) conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, originally scheduled for next week in New York, has been postponed, Macron announced, citing logistical and security concerns. He stressed that the gathering would be convened “as soon as possible.”

France and Saudi Arabia were set to co-chair a conference at the UN General Assembly in New York from 17 to 20 June, with Macron among the expected attendees. The Palestinian Authority had viewed the gathering as a potential opportunity to revive the stalled peace process.

Speaking at a press conference, Macron emphasized his government’s commitment to having the meeting, with the intention of advancing efforts towards recognizing Palestine “under any circumstances.” He did not provide further details on the timeline or the specific measures under consideration.

Since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 55,207 people, most of whom were civilians, including women and children.