Ivanka Trump and Family Seen At Egypt’s Giza Plateau

Ivanka Trump—daughter of former 45th United States President Donald Trump—was seen alongside her husband Jared Kushner and their three children at the Giza Plateau earlier on 21 November. The family was snapped posing against a pyramid backdrop punctuated by a warm winter sun, camel riding, and a cloud-strung sky.

A day at the Pyramids! 🐫 So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family! pic.twitter.com/kNDDK1OGTj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2022

Trump posted on both her Instagram and Twitter, eagerly captioning them with: “A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Ivanka Trump served as a senior advisor, alongside Kushner, during her father’s presidency. Kushner, “President Trump’s designated peacemaker,” visited Egypt in August of 2017 amid a broader trip across Middle Eastern capitals.

However, the trip was strained in advance of Kushner’s arrival given the United States’ decision to cut aid to Egypt. The New York Times describes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Kushner as having shown “no public hint of discord”; rather, they “grinned and shook hands for the benefit of news photographers.”

Today, both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have moved on from their White House obligations, although her father has announced that he will be running for presidency once more in 2024.

