Soar High: The Most Exciting Skydiving Spots in Egypt

Egypt boasts an array of marvelous views for those eager to experience the thrill of skydiving like never before. From the iconic Pyramids of Giza to the stunning Red Sea, let us explore the top spots where adventure meets breathtaking scenery.

Imagine jumping from thousands of feet in the air, with the vast desert stretching beneath you and the azure waters of the Mediterranean glistening in the sunlight. Skydiving in Egypt is more than just a sport; it is an opportunity to connect with the rich tapestry of the country’s culture and history.

As you soar through the skies, you can catch glimpses of ancient temples, vibrant cities, and the majestic Nile River winding its way through the landscape. For those looking to combine adventure with stunning vistas, Egypt truly stands out as a premier destination for skydiving enthusiasts.

A Leap Over the Pyramids

SkyDive Pharaohs, Egypt’s first United States Parachute Association (USPA), is a certified skydiving company that offers an unforgettable experience over the Pyramids of Giza with their consistent events there.

The thrilling jump combines adrenaline with awe-inspiring views of these ancient wonders. As you leap from the plane, the rush of the wind and the sight of the pyramids below create an unforgettable moment.

The cost for a tandem skydive, which is a jump from an aircraft where a novice is securely harnessed to an experienced instructor, allowing the beginner to enjoy freefall and parachuting under expert guidance, over the Pyramids typically starts at around USD 300 (EGP 15,000) per person. The jump includes pre-jump training, all necessary equipment, and a certified instructor guiding you through the experience. SkyDive Pharaohs operates year-round, offering jumps available daily, and weather permitting.

This is not just a jump; it is a journey through time.

The Red Sea Experience

Imagine leaping into the sky above the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea.

SkyDive Pharaohs offers an exhilarating adventure at El Gouna Airport, where breathtaking views await.

As you dive, the vibrant blues of the sea and the stunning coastal scenery stretch out before you. This experience is perfect for both seasoned skydivers and first-timers..

The cost for a tandem skydive at El Gouna starts at approximately USD 280 (EGP 14,000) per person, which also includes comprehensive safety training, all necessary gear, and the guidance of a certified instructor.

To book your thrilling skydiving adventure or for more details, you can contact SkyDive Pharaohs at (+20)15 55507531.

Discover Luxor’s Ancient Splendor

SkyDive Egypt, a leader in aerial sports since 2014, is set to expand its offerings with a drop zone in Luxor, known for its rich history.

Imagine skydiving over the Valley of the Kings and the majestic temples that dot this ancient city. This upcoming opportunity allows you to explore Egypt’s historical treasures from above. The breathtaking views of Luxor’s monuments and the Nile River will make your descent truly unforgettable. You can reach SkyDive Egypt on (+20)1225522957. Their tickets usually range from USD 250-300 (EGP 12,000-14,000).

Another Getaway to Giza’s Pyramids

Gravity Junky Skydive, based in Cairo, Egypt, is a premier air sports center offering thrilling tandem skydives, military-style static line parachuting, and paramotoring experiences.

Founded in 2024, the company emphasizes safety, professionalism, and unforgettable adventures. Tandem jumps are ideal for beginners, while their static line program prepares participants for solo military-style jumps, including training and a final jump from a C-130 aircraft.

Though pricing isn’t listed online, you can contact them directly for current rates and availability at (+20)1022169789 or email [email protected], or even visit their location at Salah Salem Street in Cairo’s Heliopolis.

Whether you are soaring over the Pyramids, diving into the Red Sea, or exploring ancient Luxor, each jump promises unforgettable memories and breathtaking views. So, are you ready to take the plunge? Pack your bags, gather your courage, and get ready for an extraordinary adventure in the skies of Egypt.