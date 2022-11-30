‘The Palestinian Cause Will Always Remain the Number One Arab Issue’: Sameh Shoukry

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its solidarity with Palestinians in a statement released on Tuesday, 29 November.

“Egypt marks this day in solidarity with the steadfast people of Palestine and in confirmation of the existence of the Palestinian cause alive in international forums and in the global conscience,” the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement on Tuesday. “Egypt’s position towards the Palestinian cause has not and will not change.”

“The Egyptian government and people, as a matter of historical responsibility, have always supported the Palestinian cause as the central issue of the Arab nation,” the statement added.

Egypt also stressed the need to put an end to the cycle of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

On the same day, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, received the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, to discuss regional and global efforts to bring back the Palestinian cause to international focus.

During their meeting, they discussed Egypt’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in light of the difficult economic and humanitarian conditions they live through.

Other heads of state and prominent political figures also commemorated the day, among them Xi Jinping, President of China, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and British member of parliament and former head of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament of the UK.

