Egypt to Unveil Treasures of the Pharaohs Exhibition in Rome This Fall

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Thursday that it will launch a major international exhibition, Treasures of the Pharaohs, in Rome this October, offering an expansive glimpse into the wonders of ancient Egyptian civilization.

The exhibition will run through May 2026 at the Scuderie del Quirinale, one of Italy’s premier cultural institutions.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, where Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the initiative as a cultural bridge between Egypt and Italy, as well as a celebration of Egypt’s enduring historical legacy.

Organized in partnership with the Italian Embassy in Cairo and the Scuderie del Quirinale, the exhibition will feature 130 rare and significant artefacts drawn from both the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and the Luxor Museum of Ancient Egyptian Art. Highlights include the golden sarcophagus and famed golden fly necklace of Queen Ahmose-Nefertari, the funerary mask of King Amenemope, a triad of King Menkaure, and a host of statues, jewellery, domestic tools, and richly-decorated sarcophagi.

Khaled underscored the importance of such exhibitions in fostering global cultural exchange and stimulating interest in Egyptian tourism.

Treasures of the Pharaohs marks Egypt’s second-largest international showcase in Italy, following Pharaohs, the landmark 2002 – 2003 exhibition at Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

The Rome edition aims to trace the evolution of ancient Egyptian civilization, from its early dynasties to its final chapters, through meticulously curated displays that highlight both artistic splendor and archaeological significance.

Meanwhile, the blockbuster touring exhibition Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs has arrived in Asia for the first time. It is currently on display at Crevia Base in Tokyo, where it will run until 7 September. The exhibition has drawn large crowds at previous international venues, such as Houston, Paris, and Cologne, and similar demand is expected in Tokyo.