Egyptian Artists Wegz and Farrah El Dibany Perform at World Cup Closing

Egyptian rapper and songwriter Wegz and Paris-based Egyptian opera singer Farrah El Dibany performed on Sunday, December 18, at the final match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar. This marks the first time Egyptian artists perform at the World Cup.

El Dibany sang the French national anthem, prior to the match, while Wegz performed during the halftime.

Unlike El Dibany’s performance, Wegz’s performance was not aired live on BeIN Sports.

As they waited anxiously, questioning why he did not perform at the closing ceremony prior to the match, Arab fans were disappointed to spot the streamed performance only through the artist’s Instagram account.

Nevertheless, this did not stop Egyptian youth from applauding the young artist for his achievement.

The 24-year-old artist recently released Ezz El Arab (Arab Glory), an official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022, paying tribute to Arab unity and praising Qatar’s successful hosting of the World Cup. Filmed in Qatar, the video clip has garnered over 1.4 million views on YouTube. The song was also featured on a banner at New York Times Square.

In November, Spotify released their year-end feature, Spotify Wrapped, highlighting Wegz as the most-streamed artist in the region.

El Dibany was the first Egyptian and Arab singer to perform at the Paris Opera. She was also honored by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

