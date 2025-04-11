Mohamed Salah Signs New Two-Year Deal with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool, ending months of speculation around his future at the club.

The Egyptian forward, who joined the Premier League side from AS Roma in 2017, was set to leave at the end of the current season. However, Liverpool announced on Friday, 11 April, that the 32-year-old will remain at Anfield until 2027.

“Of course, I’m very excited,” Salah said in a statement released by the club on Friday 11 April,. “We have a great team now, just like we did before. I signed because I believe we can win more trophies, and I’m still enjoying my football.”

Salah’s new deal comes as a relief to fans after a season filled with speculation, including reports linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia and earlier comments suggesting his time at the club may be coming to an end.

“I’ve played eight years here, hopefully it’ll be 10. I’ve had the best years of my career at Liverpool,” he added.

Despite that, the forward has been in strong form, scoring 32 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions this season, 27 of them in the Premier League.

He currently leads the Premier League’s top scorer chart, six goals ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. If he maintains that lead, this season will mark his fourth Golden Boot award.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has made 394 appearances, scoring 243 goals and providing 109 assists. He has helped the club secure major trophies including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised the deal, saying: “He’s shown how much value he brings to the team year after year. Like all the fans and his teammates, we’re very happy he’s staying.”

Slot added that the club had been working behind the scenes for some time to finalise the agreement: “Maybe for the fans it was a pleasant surprise—I knew a bit earlier that things were heading in the right direction.”

Salah is one of three key players whose contracts were due to expire this summer, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. Talks are reportedly ongoing with both defenders, with Alexander-Arnold linked to a possible move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool is currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, chasing its second league title in the Salah era.