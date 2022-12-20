Fatma Said and Nader Abbassi to Perform in Grand Egyptian Museum’s First Public Event

Award-winning Egyptian Soprano Fatma Said and acclaimed Conductor Nader Abbassi will perform at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on 20 January 2023, marking the first public event at the venue.

Organized by RMC Worldwide, the doors open at 6 PM and the live concert begins at 8 PM.

“I feel so honored and proud to be the first artist ever to perform in the Grand Egyptian Museum,” Said said in a post on her official Instagram account. “I hope that this could be the start of many cultural and musical events taking place in this beautiful place.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Maestro Nader Abbassi, a conductor that I truly enjoy working with, and hope that we both can bring lots of joy to our beloved audience.”

Located on the edge of the Giza Plateau, GEM is the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization. The date of the official inauguration of GEM has not yet been announced.

Said is the first opera singer to win Egypt’s Innovation Award, among several other awards. She has performed at opera houses and concert halls across the world, including Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the Wexford Opera in Ireland, the Konzerthaus in Berlin, the Mozarteum in Salzburg, among others.

As founder, artistic director, and principal conductor of the United Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir, Abbassi’s compositions are performed by orchestras in France, the USA, Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, and Slovenia.

Tickets to the event, which can be found here, range from EGP 1,500 (USD 61) to EGP 3,500 (USD 142).

