Mustafa the Poet Gathers International Musicians in Downtown Cairo

Sudanese-Canadian poet and singer Mustafa the Poet is set to appear in Cairo for an intimate live performance, bringing an ensemble of international talent to Downtown Cairo for a one-night event.

On Thursday, 22 May, a rare musical gathering will take place at Radio Cinema, a venue established in 1948, in Downtown Cairo. The Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar, British indie-pop artist Rex Orange County, and the special guest, Belgian-Egyptian musician Tamino, will join Mustafa on the stage for an exclusive show.

The live performance is organized by the creative agency Digitent, and Aïoa, featuring a series of conversations between the artists, exploring themes of creativity, identity, and cultural representation.

While entry to the event is free of charge, all RSVP slots have already been filled.

On Instagram (IG), Mustafa shared stories of himself at the Pyramids of Giza alongside Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, and Tamino. In his IG story, he wrote, “I dragged my boys here.”

The singer, known for his lyrical work across poetry and music, is currently in Egypt after his anticipated “Lost in Dunya” tour across the Middle East and North Africa was canceled.

The tour was intended to promote his debut album, Dunya (Life, 2024), which garnered acclaim for its fusion of traditional Arabic musical elements with contemporary folk sounds.