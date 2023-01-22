Egypt Qualifies for Quarter-Finals of the 2023 Handball World Championship

Egypt’s National Handball Team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Men’s Handball Championship after defeating Bahrain 26-22 in their main-round game on Saturday, 21 January.

The Pharaohs sit on top of their group, ahead of Denmark, Croatia, Bahrain, Belgium, and the United States.

The team maintained their perfect score of five consecutive wins after defeating Belgium on Thursday, 19 January and Bahrain on Saturday, 21 January. Their perfect record was kicked off in a historic win against Croatia on Saturday, 13 January, followed by victories against Morocco on Sunday, 15 January, and the United States on Tuesday, 17 January.

The match was heated and suspenseful as Egypt and Bahrain were neck and neck during the first half. With efforts from Yehia El Deraa and Ali Zein, Egypt had a dominant lead of 13-9 at halftime. Goalkeeper Karim El Hendawi gave a spectacular performance with 16 saves, earning him the Man of the Match award.

The team will face Denmark next, in a clash on Monday, 23 January. This will be a deja vu for many viewers as Egypt last reached the quarter-finals in the 2021 World Championship, also in an action-packed showdown with Denmark, but ultimately lost after a penalty shootout.

