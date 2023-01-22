News

Egypt Qualifies for Quarter-Finals of the 2023 Handball World Championship

mm
Egypt Qualifies for Quarter-Finals of the 2023 Handball World Championship

Photo Credit: Handball World News via Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

Egypt’s National Handball Team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Men’s Handball Championship after defeating Bahrain 26-22 in their main-round game on Saturday, 21 January.

The Pharaohs sit on top of their group, ahead of Denmark, Croatia, Bahrain, Belgium, and the United States.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IHF (@ihf.official)


The team maintained their perfect score of five consecutive wins after defeating Belgium on Thursday, 19 January and Bahrain on Saturday, 21 January. Their perfect record was kicked off in a historic win against Croatia on Saturday, 13 January, followed by victories against Morocco on Sunday, 15 January, and the United States on Tuesday, 17 January.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IHF (@ihf.official)

The match was heated and suspenseful as Egypt and Bahrain were neck and neck during the first half. With efforts from Yehia El Deraa and Ali Zein, Egypt had a dominant lead of 13-9 at halftime. Goalkeeper Karim El Hendawi gave a spectacular performance with 16 saves, earning him the Man of the Match award.

The team will face Denmark next, in a clash on Monday, 23 January. This will be a deja vu for many viewers as Egypt last reached the quarter-finals in the 2021 World Championship, also in an action-packed showdown with Denmark, but ultimately lost after a penalty shootout.

Juhayna’s Founder and CEO Safwan Thabet and His Son Released From Prison
Columbia University Names Nemat “Minouche” Shafik as 20th President

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in News

Juhayna’s Founder and CEO Safwan Thabet and His Son Released From Prison

Egyptian Streets22 January 2023
Read More

Columbia University Names Nemat “Minouche” Shafik as 20th President

Mona Abdou20 January 2023
Read More

First All-Women UN Peacekeeping Unit is Formed of Only Egyptians

Mona Abdou19 January 2023
Read More

Handball World Championship: Egypt Defeats United States in a 35-16 win

Farah Rafik18 January 2023
Read More

Significant Gas Discovery Made in Egypt

Farah Rafik16 January 2023
Read More

Egyptians Offer Mixed Responses to Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt Tweet

Amina Abdel-Halim15 January 2023
Read More

New Aten Museum in Minya to Be Open for the Public

Egyptian Streets14 January 2023
Read More

Egypt Defeats Croatia 31-22 in Handball World Championship

Farah Rafik14 January 2023
Read More