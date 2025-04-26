On Sinai Liberation Day, El-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt’s Commitment to Sovereignty and Peace

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi marked the 43rd anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day with a firm message: defending Sinai and every inch of Egyptian land remains an “irrevocable pledge” and a cornerstone of national security.

In a televised speech on Friday, 25 April, El-Sisi described Sinai as “an indivisible part of Egypt” that has long been the target of foreign ambitions—but also a symbol of Egyptian resilience and sacrifice. “This sacred land is protected by the will of its people and the courage of its army,” he said.

Sinai Liberation Day commemorates Israel’s full withdrawal from the peninsula in 1982 under the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty. El-Sisi also paid tribute to the Egyptian Armed Forces and police for their sacrifices in defending the territory and combating terrorism in the region.

“We salute the Armed Forces, who gave their lives for the land and honour of Egypt,” El-Sisi stated, adding praise for Egyptian diplomacy in securing the country’s sovereignty over Taba through international arbitration.

Beyond reflecting on Egypt’s past victories, El-Sisi stressed the importance of continued development, calling it a “sacred obligation” equal to liberation. He highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the country and uplift citizens’ quality of life.

Turning to regional developments, El-Sisi condemned the continued Israeli war on Gaza, calling it a “humanitarian catastrophe that will shamefully scar history.” He reaffirmed Egypt’s firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and urged adherence to the Arab-Islamic plan for reconstruction without altering Gaza’s demographic makeup.

“History has shown that Egypt is a barrier against attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” El-Sisi said, reiterating support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

El-Sisi also called on the international community—particularly the United States and President Donald Trump—to fulfill their role in advancing a just and lasting peace in the region.

“Just as Sinai’s liberation was a sacred duty, so too is the pursuit of comprehensive development and regional peace,” he concluded.

Egypt has long positioned itself as a key mediator in the Israel-Palestine conflict, leveraging its geographical proximity, historical ties, and diplomatic relations with both sides.

Over the years, Egypt has played a leading role in ceasefire negotiations, Palestinian reconciliation efforts, and humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, most recently through initiatives like the Cairo Peace Summit and the proposed Three-Stage Plan.

Egypt continues to advocate for a just resolution based on the two-state solution and remains actively engaged in regional peace efforts.