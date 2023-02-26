International

58 Dead, 20 Injured in Migrant Shipwreck off Southern Coast of Italy

mm
58 Dead, 20 Injured in Migrant Shipwreck off Southern Coast of Italy

(Source: Giuseppe Pipita/Reuters)

At least 58 migrants, including some children, have died in a shipwreck off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy. The shipwreck occurred after an overloaded wooden boat transporting approximately 150 people crashed against rocks on the country’s shores, on Sunday, 26 February.

The crash, which took place amid stormy weather, occurred near the seaside resort of Steccato di Cutro, where many of the deceased’s bodies were recovered from the beach. A local government official told Reuters that the death toll currently stands at 58. Eighty people have survived, among whom 20 have been hospitalized.

One survivor has been arrested on charges of migrant trafficking. The ship, which was carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Somalia and other countries, had reportedly set sail from Turkey several days ago.

Several Italian officials have spoken out about the shipwreck, which the mayor of Steccato di Cutro, Antonio Ceraso, described to Rai News as unprecedented.

“There had been landings but never a tragedy like this,” he said.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella noted the difficult circumstances which pushed the victims to leave their home countries, saying: “Many of these migrants came from Afghanistan and Iran, fleeing conditions of great hardship.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “deep sorrow” over the deaths, for which she blamed human trafficking. Meloni, a member of the right-wing populist party Brothers of Italy, vowed to block migrant sea departures to prevent such tragedies from reoccurring.

The tragic news comes days after Meloni’s administration implemented new regulations restricting the activities of migrant charity ships, as the Prime Minister believes that rescue ships encourage migrants to embark on the often fatal journey across the Mediterranean.

The new law, which passed on 23 February, mandates rescue ships to sail to a port “without delay” after a rescue, rather than continue to look for other distressed migrants in need of help, among other regulations. Breaching these rules may expose captains to heavy fines, and in the case of repeat violations, to their vessel being impounded.

In 2022, Europe saw its highest number of migrants in six years, with over 100,000 migrants reaching Italy. As such, Italy’s new law has been criticized by the United Nations and by humanitarian groups for putting these growing numbers of migrant lives at risk.

Mortada Mansour Jailed for One Month, Turns Himself In

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
mm

Related Items

More in International

At Least 5 Dead, 15 Injured in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Amina Abdel-Halim19 February 2023
Read More

Messi and the Bisht: a Double Standard Reserved Uniquely for the Arab World?

Amina Zaineldine22 December 2022
Read More

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

90 World Leaders to Attend COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat10 October 2022
Read More

How Powerful is the Egyptian Passport?

Shereif Barakat2 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics

Shereif Barakat25 September 2022
Read More

USA Returns 16 “Priceless” Stolen Ancient Artifacts To Egypt

Shereif Barakat10 September 2022
Read More

Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96

Egyptian Streets8 September 2022
Read More