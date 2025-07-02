Drillship Admarine 12 Capsizes in the Gulf of Suez

The drill rig, Admarine 12, sank in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez while being towed to a new location on Tuesday evening, resulting in the death of four personnel.

30 personnel were on board at the time of the incident, including 18 employees of the company. Rescue operations were able to save 23 individuals, but three personnel remain missing.

In response to the tragedy, key Egyptian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi, quickly arrived at the scene to oversee the situation.

A total of 27 ambulances were dispatched, with some injured personnel airlifted to local hospitals for urgent care.

Eighteen others were transported by ambulance to El Gouna Hospital, while the fatalities were taken to Hurghada General Hospital for identification and further procedures.

The health status of the injured individuals is being closely monitored, and the region’s health facilities have been placed on high alert to ensure that all necessary medical support is available.

Ades Holding, the company that owns the drillship, has expressed its deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized its commitment to supporting the families affected by this tragedy.

The company has also confirmed that the rig and its personnel are fully insured, stating that it does not expect the incident to have a significant impact on its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

“A comprehensive investigation into the causes of the sinking will be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future, as the safety and well-being of personnel remain a top priority for Ades and the relevant authorities,” a statement by Ades Holding read.