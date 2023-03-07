Arts & Culture

Remembering Safia Al-Mohandes, the Egyptian Mother of Broadcasting

mm
Remembering Safia Al-Mohandes, the Egyptian Mother of Broadcasting

Before Safia Al-Mohandes, no female voice had ever been heard on Egyptian radio. Al-Mohandes’ trailblazing career gave her the title Om Al-Ezaayeen (Mother of Broadcasters)—a title earned because of her courage and achievements.

Born into a family of art and intellect, her father, Zaki Al-Mohandes, was a prominent Egyptian linguist. Her brother was the ever famous Fouad Al-Mohandes, an actor who left his mark on Egyptian theater, cinema, radio and television.

Al-Mohandes received her Bachelor of Arts from the Department of English Language at Cairo University in 1945. Shortly after, she started her career as an air news announcer, and two years later, she became the focal broadcaster for all women-related broadcasts on Egyptian radio in 1947.

Al-Mohandes was the first female voice to be heard by Egyptians on the radio. She was known for being the first woman to say the famous to say Hona Al-Qahira (From Cairo) at the beginning of her program Rokn Al-Maraa (Women’s Corner), which was then transformed into Rabat Al-Beyout (Homemakers), a program that discussed social issues.

Al-Mohandes brought together famous women such as Amina Al-Said, Bent Al-Shati, and Suhair Al-Qalmawi on her show, where they mainly discussed drama, education, and the intricacies of the Egyptian family.

In 1965, she became the supervisor for the women’s programs in Egyptian radio, and then headed the Television and Radio station. She was also the vice-chairwoman of Egyptian Radio, before reaching the pinnacle of her career in 1975, when was appointed chairwoman of the entire radio broadcast—the first woman to hold this position—until her retirement in 1982.

Al-Mohandes was also chosen as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Radio and Television Union in 1999 and a member of the Shura Council, the upper house of the Egyptian parliament, and a member of the National Council for Arts, until she passed away in 2007 at the age of 84.

Because of Al-Mohandes, the path for Egyptian women broadcasters was paved, with icons such as Amal Fahmy, Dina Abdelfattah, and many others following in her footsteps.

Pursuing Passion: The Struggles of Upcoming Musicians in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Pursuing Passion: The Struggles of Upcoming Musicians in Egypt

Nadine Khaled5 March 2023
Read More

An Ode to the Motherland: International Authors who Wrote About Egypt

Farah Rafik1 March 2023
Read More

Charlie: Is Egypt’s Latest Musical Theatre Production Worth Your Time?

Amina Zaineldine28 February 2023
Read More

Revivals, Remakes, and the Art of Recycled Media in Egypt

Amina Abdel-Halim28 February 2023
Read More

REVIEW: How ‘This Arab Life’ Speaks to the Liberation of the Arab Self and Its Inherent Politicism

Mona Abdou24 February 2023
Read More

Backstreet Boys Scheduled to Perform in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE this Spring

Mona Abdou23 February 2023
Read More

El Gouna Film Festival Returns for Sixth Edition After One-Year Hiatus

Amina Abdel-Halim22 February 2023
Read More

Grand Egyptian Museum Announces ‘Limited’ Guided Public Tours

Egyptian Streets22 February 2023
Read More