Rolling Through Cairo: Around the World in Six Wraps

Traveling the world is written on thousands of bucket lists, but with the recent global economic crisis, backpacking across the world has become difficult, if not entirely unattainable. Food, however, still manages to bring distant cultures closer.

Food is an essential part of experiencing different cultures. The traditional cuisines from every country around the world is at the heart of cultural identity, because food serves to protect heritage, tradition, ties and connections.

In six wraps—a dish typically made with soft flatbread, but at times with nori seaweed sheets, or even lettuce rolled around a filling—experience food and culture from Mexico to Vietnam in the heart of Cairo.

Travel, made easy.

Chicken Gyro Wrap – Greece

 

The gyro wrap is a Greek staple, a pita wrap sandwich filled with yogurt-marinated chicken, drizzled with tzatziki sauce.

Döner Kebab Wrap – Turkey

 

Originating in Turkey, döner kebabs are filled with meat (typically slices of spiced lamb). They can be wrapped in various flatbreads, such as lavash and yufka.

Shawarma Wrap – Lebanon and Syria

 

A popular dish in Syria and Lebanon, shawarma wraps, both meat and chicken, are wrapped in pita bread. They differ from Egyptian shawarma in the bread, sauce, and fillings. Egyptian shawarma sandwiches are usually put in a bun–either meat or chicken—filled with tomato and parsley and drizzled in tahini.

Burrito Wrap – Mexico

 

Originating in Mexico, burritos are a Tex-Mex cuisine staple. They consist of a flour tortilla—a very thin, single-layered flatbread—stuffed with meat, beans, salsa, and other fillings.

Summer Rolls – Vietnam

 

Fresh and light, summer rolls are a traditional Vietnamese dish that consists of prawn, vegetables, and other ingredients wrapped in Vietnamese bánh tráng, which are edible Vietnamese wrappers used in Vietnamese cuisine, sometimes called rice paper.

Sushi-Burrito Roll – Japanese–American

 

A Japanese-American fusion, the sushi-burrito wraps sushi ingredients, such as tuna, nori, rice, pickled ginger, and wasabi, in a sheet of dried nori seaweed, to resemble a wrap—or perhaps a giant sushi roll.

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

