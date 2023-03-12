News

National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics: Ramadan 2023 to Start on 23 March

mm
National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics: Ramadan 2023 to Start on 23 March

Photo credit: The New York Times

The National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) announced the date for the start of the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt to be on Thursday, 23 March.

According to the Cairo-based institute, Eid Al Fitr, the three-day feast celebrating the end of Ramadan, will begin on Friday, 21 April.

Despite the announcement made, the final date for the beginning of Ramadan is determined by Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta, the official Egyptian Islamic governmental body.

On Thursday, 9 March, Dar Al Ifta announced that it will be observing the crescent for the holy month of Ramadan on 29 Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

The date of the start of Ramadan changes every year. Since Islam adheres to the lunar calendar, the month of Ramadan begins when the first crescent of a new moon is observed, and later announced by Dar Al Ifta.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions eased across the country, Egyptians will be allowed to perform all religious rituals inside mosques.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

CBE Releases Regulations on Payment Tokenization

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

CBE Releases Regulations on Payment Tokenization

Egyptian Streets9 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Announces New Conditions for Obtaining Egyptian Citizenship

Marina Makary9 March 2023
Read More

4 Dead, 23 Injured in Train Derailment in Egypt’s Qalyubiya

Farah Rafik8 March 2023
Read More

The Government Does Not Interfere With Egyptian Expats’ Salaries or Remittances: Emigration Minister

Marina Makary7 March 2023
Read More

Manal Rostom Becomes First Egyptian Woman to Complete All Six World Marathon Majors

Amina Abdel-Halim5 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Unveils Hidden Tunnel Inside Giza Pyramids

Farah Rafik4 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Increases Fuel Prices by 7 to 10 Percent

Amina Abdel-Halim2 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Brings Daylight Saving Time Back

Egyptian Streets1 March 2023
Read More