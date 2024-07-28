2024 Olympics: Egypt’s Football Team Clinches Vital Win Against Uzbekistan

Egypt’s Under-23 football team secured their first victory in the 2024 Olympics after defeating Uzbekistan in a narrow 1-0 result on 27 July.

Egypt had a challenging start to the tournament, having drawn 0-0 with the Dominican Republic in their previous match. However, Rogerio Micale’s team displayed a different form in the crucial Group C match against Uzbekistan.

The Pharaohs dominated the early stages of the game and found the net within 10 minutes. A shot from forward Osama Faisal hit the woodwork, and in the ensuing defensive scramble, a clearance attempt by an Uzbekistan defender deflected off Ahmed Nabil Kouka into the goal.

Despite taking an early lead, Egypt faced sustained pressure and allowed Uzbekistan to create several chances to equalize before halftime.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny nearly scored a second for Egypt but Uzbekistan’s keeper stretched just enough to save it.

This victory provides a significant morale boost for Africa’s most decorated national team as they prepare to face group leaders and European champions Spain on Tuesday, 30 July.

Egypt’s football team has yet to clinch an Olympic medal since first participating in 1920, having reached the quarter-finals several times throughout their involvement in the tournament.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.