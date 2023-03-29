Egypt Introduces New Measures for Visas to Increase Tourism

In an effort to boost tourism, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Monday, 27 March, that it will be ​​issuing a multiple-entry visa for a period of five years, with a USD 700 (EGP 21,000) fee, for citizens of 180 countries.

If the tourists already have a valid visa from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Schengen area, Japan, or New Zealand, they will be able to receive the new visa upon arrival from Egypt’s airports.

In the same vein, the Ministry also announced that citizens of China, India, and Turkish tourists can obtain a visa upon arrival through one of the Egyptian ports, while citizens of Iran and Israel can enter certain parts of the country – South Sinai and Hurghada – with a visa upon arrival, provided that they coordinate with travel agencies first.

Emergency visas will also be issued to travellers from the Arab Maghreb nations (Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia), and citizens of India will also be allowed to obtain an emergency visa upon arrival, if they have residency in the Gulf countries, or have an entry visa to the United States, Britain, the European Union, Australia, or New Zealand.

In light of Egypt’s economic challenges and rising inflation, Egypt is targeting to increase tourism by 30 percent annually, and to reach 30 million tourists annually by 2028.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities announced during a cabinet meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, that Egypt saw 11.7 million tourists in 2022 with an expected increase of 28 percent in 2023.

