Paw Escape: 5 Dog Boarding Centers and Kennels in Cairo

Photo credit: APF

For dog owners who wish they could bring their furry friends along everywhere, finding trusted temporary homes to hold their canine best friends while they are away from home is important.

When looking for boarding centers and motels to take care of the fluffy pets, it is imperative to conduct careful research to evaluate the kennels. Not only is it important to ensure that the place is safe and clean, but it is also essential to ensure that the dogs are left with professional dog-sitters and expert trainers.

Most dog kennels include a variety of services, such as dog boarding – meaning the option for dogs to stay overnight, training and rehabilitation services – entailing obedience training and more – and daycare – a daytime stay for dogs, usually during the owner’s working hours.

Here are some of the recommended kennels in Cairo for a trusted stay for our furry friends.

Eastwind Kennels
Located in multiple locations in Sheikh Zayed and New Cairo, Eastwind provides an array of services for dogs in Egypt, including dog boarding, training and rehabilitation, as well as daycare.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eastwind Kennels (@eastwindkennels)

Jacket Rust
Besides offering boarding and hotel services for dogs,The Jacket Rust academy also has certified dog behaviorists and dog trainers. Jacket Rust is located in New Cairo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacketrust (@jacketrust)

Breedys’ Dog Park and Hotel
Breedys’ Dog Park and Hotel offers a variety of services, including boarding, daycare, training, as well as dog pick up and drop off. The kennel is located in El Nozha Street, Sheikh Zayed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Breedys’ Kennel (@breedyskennel)

Mazen’s Resort
Since 2008, Mazen’s Resort has offered several services for dogs in Egypt, from training to daycare for all dog breeds. The resort is located in Ahmed Orabi 36 Association, Cairo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mazen’s Resort (@mazensresort)

United Barkdom
Offering obedience training, daycare, grooming, and dog-walking in Maadi, Rehab, and the Fifth Settlement, United Barkdom has it all. The center is located in Maadi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by United Barkdom 🐾 (@united.barkdom)

