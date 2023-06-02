News

Egyptian Sandstorm Tragically Kills 1, Injures 5

mm
Egyptian Sandstorm Tragically Kills 1, Injures 5

Collapsed billboard on 6 October Bridge. Image retrieved from Instagram (@cairo360)

At least one person was killed and five injured on Thursday after a severe sandstorm caused a billboard to collapse on the October 6 overpass bridge in Cairo, wreaking havoc nationwide.

The billboard collapsed on a car and motorcycle resulting in injuries. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone and The Red Sea Ports announced several port closures due to severe weather conditions, and the latter suspended all maritime navigation and activities over safety concerns.

Wind intensity and wave height ranged between 24-26 knots and 3-4 metres, respectively, according to the Red Sea Ports Authority.

On Thursday, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) advised the public to wear face masks and avoid sunlight when outdoors for the next two days due to the dangerous conditions caused by strong winds, sandstorms, and a heatwave of over 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, warned that the ministry predicts strong winds and more sandstorms to continue on Friday in some areas in Cairo, the North Coast, and Upper Egypt; she urged citizens to temporarily avoid outdoor activities, especially the elderly and those with respiratory disease.

The extreme weather is caused by thermal depressions in the region as well as the Khamasin storms, which are an annual phenomenon that occur in Egypt every spring for a period of around 50 days.

Sandstorm in Suez. Image retrieved from Instagram (@cairo360)

 

Demolition of Historic Cairo Cemeteries Stirs Public Outcry in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Nadia studied International Business and Journalism and enjoys discussing the different impacts of culture on our behaviour, and why people hold certain perceptions.

Related Items

More in News

Smoking in Egypt is Now 0.5 Percent Less Prevalent Than in 2020

Omar Auf1 June 2023
Read More

Egyptian Law Change Allows Foreign Nationals to Apply for Citizenship

Egyptian Streets1 June 2023
Read More

Egyptian Prime Minister Welcomes Palestinian Delegation to Discuss Areas of Cooperation

Nadia Salem30 May 2023
Read More

Sisi Congratulates Erdogan on Election Win, Egypt and Turkey to Restore Diplomatic Ties

Farah Rafik30 May 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al Ahly Basketball Team Clinch African Championship

Shereif Barakat28 May 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Wrestling Federation Under Investigation Following Young Wrestler’s Escape to France

Shereif Barakat27 May 2023
Read More

Egypt Delaying Wheat Payments, but Supply Ongoing as Sellers “Trust” Authority

Omar Auf27 May 2023
Read More

Entertainment Activities in Egypt Facing New Tax Measures

Egyptian Streets25 May 2023
Read More