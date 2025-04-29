Ahmed Hassanein Makes History as First Egyptian Drafted into the NFL

Ahmed Hassanein has just become the first Egyptian to be selected in the National Football League (NFL) Draft, marking a historic moment for Egyptian sports. The 22-year-old defensive end was picked in the sixth round—196th overall, by the Detroit Lions during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL is the top professional American football league in the United States, made up of 32 teams from across the country. Every year, these teams take part in the NFL Draft, an event where they choose new players, mostly from college football programs, to join their squads.

The draft consists of seven rounds, with each team typically receiving one selection per round. However, teams can trade their picks, which can change the order and number of selections. The draft order is designed to keep the league competitive; teams that performed poorly in the previous season get to pick first, while stronger teams pick later. This gives weaker teams a better chance to improve by signing top talent

Born in the United States but raised in Egypt, Hassanein’s athletic journey began in high school with CrossFit, a strength and conditioning sport that tests athletes across weightlifting, endurance, and gymnastics-based challenges. He ranked 1st in Egypt and 14th in Africa in his age group during high school.

His transition to American football began when he returned to the U.S. almost seven years ago. He joined Boise State University’s football team, where he played as a defensive end—a position on the defensive line responsible for stopping running plays and putting pressure on the quarterback.

Over two seasons, Hassanein recorded 101 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 22 sacks, impressive stats that reflect his strength and speed on the field. His standout performance earned him First-Team All-Mountain West honors in both 2023 and 2024, a recognition given to the best players in his college league.

If Hassanein manages to earn a permanent spot on the Detroit Lions’ main roster after training and pre-season games, he will officially become the first Egyptian to ever play in the NFL. The Lions are one of the more competitive teams in recent seasons, often seen as contenders for the Super Bowl, the championship game of American football, and the most-watched sporting event in the United States each year.

Hassanein’s success comes at a time when American football is quietly growing in Egypt. This June, Cairo is set to host the IFAF African Flag Football Championships—a non-contact version of the sport that emphasizes speed and strategy over tackling.