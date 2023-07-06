Egypt Congratulates First Egyptian Judge in New Jersey’s Superior Court

Egypt’s Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs, Suha El-Gendy, congratulated American-Egyptian Judge David Labib for his appointment as a judge in the Superior Court of the US state of New Jersey, becoming the first Egyptian to hold this position.

This makes Justice Labib the second Egyptian to be appointed as a judge in the US, according to a statement by the Ministry of Emigration published on 5 July; Sherry Michael, the daughter of Archpriest Michael Edward in Cleveland, worked in the Ohio Supreme Court.

Labib was among seven other judges appointed by the New Jersey State Senate to the Superior Court on Monday, 26 June.

Labib graduated from the Cardozo School of Law in 2007, and practiced law for more than 16 years, including as New Jersey’s district attorney, before his appointment as a judge in the state.

