Egypt’s Yasmine Fouad to Lead Global Anti-Desertification Mission at the UN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, as the next Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Thursday, 22 May.

Fouad will become the fifth person to hold the position, succeeding Ibrahim Thiaw of Mauritania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the announcement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The ministry highlighted Egypt’s evolving role in global environmental diplomacy, especially in recent years, as a key player in shaping sustainable development discussions.

Fouad’s new position, the ministry added, builds on Egypt’s legacy of climate leadership, most notably during its presidency of COP27, which showcased the country’s commitment to harmonizing environmental stewardship with economic growth.

The ministry also added that her appointment amplifies Africa’s presence on the global stage, reinforcing the continent’s voice in vital conversations around climate adaptation, water and energy security, and sustainable progress.

Fouad has served as Egypt’s Minister of Environment since 2018, bringing more than 25 years of expertise in environmental governance and international climate policy. A seasoned leader in global environmental diplomacy, she has played a central role in driving institutional reforms and advancing sustainable development initiatives across Africa.

Her leadership was pivotal in shaping major continental strategies, including the African Adaptation Initiative and the African Renewable Energy Initiative.

Fouad has also contributed to global climate discourse as a visiting scholar at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, where she supported the development of a Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation in Egypt.

In a Facebook post, Minister Yasmine Fouad highlighted Egypt’s rising profile in international environmental diplomacy, noting, “We have successfully integrated the environmental dimension into all development sectors, and Egypt’s role on the regional and global environmental stage has grown significantly.”

Highlighting key milestones, she noted, “Egypt presided over COP14 on Biological Diversity and hosted COP27 of the UNFCCC, landmark moments that affirmed our leadership in global climate dialogue. We are also preparing to host the 24th Conference of the Parties to the Barcelona Convention this December.”