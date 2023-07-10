Travis Scott Giza Pyramids Concert Tickets Sold Out in 15 Minutes

American rapper Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ concert, set for 28 June, has sold out all premium and VIP tickets 15 minutes after the prices were released. Premium tickets sold for EGP 4,000 (USD 129), while VIP tickets were sold at EGP 6,500 (USD 210).

The rapid sellout follows Scott’s announcement that he will debut his new album, ‘Utopia,’ in a live-streamed concert held at the Pyramids of Giza. Tickets to attend the concert live are also being sold, and the event is being promoted by Live Nation.

The upcoming album is especially anticipated, as the last time Scott released a studio album was ‘Astroworld’ in 2018. While pre-orders for ‘Utopia’ are available, it currently has no release date.

‘Utopia’ is also the singer’s first album release after the Astroworld Music Festival incident in 2021, where ten concertgoers died and dozens more were injured.

However, a Grand Jury in Houston, Texas in the US recently decided that Scott and the festival organizers would not face criminal charges for the deaths.

The announcement of the Pyramids concert has been met with both enthusiasm and unease in Egypt. While the premium and VIP tickets sold out quickly, some are concerned with the controversy in Scott’s career and what it means for him to perform at Egypt’s most iconic monument.

Additionally, there have been many safety and security concerns about his concerts in the past, which have added to the worries.

